Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
09:45
South Shields Crematorium
Ronnie Flynn

Ronnie Flynn Notice
Flynn (Jarrow) Peacefully on 5th September 2019, aged 88 years, Ronnie.
Beloved husband of
Joan (née Charlton).
Much loved dad of Carol, Joyce, Lesley and the late Pauline,
loved father-in-law of Brian.
Loving granda of David, Adam
and great-grandma of Ethan.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 17th September at 9.45am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
can be left after the service
for Cancer Research.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
