Armstrong East Boldon Sadly but suddenly in hospital on 17th May 2019, aged 88 years, Ronnie. A loved husband to Mabel. Devoted father to Gill and son in law David. Also a much loved grandad to Matthew and Juliet.
Will family and friends kindly meet for service at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 6th June at 11.15am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The British Heart Foundation.
A collection box will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel 5191645
Published in Shields Gazette on May 31, 2019
