NESBITT Roni Thomas When tomorrow starts without me, and I am not here to see,

if the sun should rise, and find your eyes filled with tears of me,

I wish so much you wouldn't cry,

the way you did today,

while thinking of so many things,

we didn't get to say.

I know how much you love me,

as much as I love you,

and each time you think of me,

I know you'll miss me too,

when tomorrow starts without me, don't think were far apart,

for every time you think of me,

I'm right there in your heart.



Heartbroken,

Uncles Tommy and Arty,

Aunties Joyce, Magie and boys xxx Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 3, 2019