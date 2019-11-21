|
|
|
Woodward Hebburn Peacefully on 14th November 2019, aged 84 years, Ronald.
Beloved Husband of the late Doreen.
Much loved dad of Christine and Linda. Father in law of Robert.
Loving grandad of Rebecca, Kelly, Joshua and John, great grandad of William. Family and friends please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 26th November 2019 at 10:30am. Reception afterwards at The Hebburn R.A.O.B Club.
Ronald will be resting at
Palmer House, Ellison Street, Jarrow. All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
Tel 0191 4890717
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019