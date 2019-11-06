Home

Stonehouse Ronald John Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on 3rd November 2019, aged 63 years.
Adored husband of Barbara, treasured dad of Jay, Dean and the late Donna also father-in-law to Gemma. Adored granda of Ellie, Conner, Maddison, Isabella, Theo and Bump. Loving brother to Lennie, late sister Jean and family. Sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium on
Friday 15th November 2019
for 12:30 pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Children's Heart Unit at the Freeman Hospital.

All enquiries to Your Choice Funerals
0191 454 4960
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019
