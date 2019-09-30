Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare South Shields
Westoe House
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4LZ
01914 555 521
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
14:45
South Shields Crematorium
Ronald Harrison Notice
Harrison Peacefully in hospital on
21st September 2019 aged 90 years.
Ronald (Ron). Beloved partner
of the late Kathie, loved and respected stepfather, granda,
uncle and great uncle.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium on Monday 7th October at 2.45pm.
Ron will be resting with the
Co-op Funeralcare South Shields. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Alzheimer's Research.
A donation box will be
provided after the service.
All enquiries tel 0191 4555521.
Will be sadly missed x
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019
