|
|
|
Peco Rodney With a heavy heart on
Tuesday October 15th,
marked the end of a battle for our
loving husband, dad, granda and father in law, who sadly passed
away at South Tyneside Hospital after weeks of fighting to recover from a Stroke.
You fought until the bitter end
and we could not be prouder.
It is time to rest now - sleep well.
Love Carol, Karl, Katrina,
Kai, Helen and Paul.
A humanist service will be held at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 23rd October at 12.30pm and afterwards at the
Iona Social Club, Hebburn.
Family flowers only please, donations can be made to
Stroke Association and
Epilepsy Awareness.
A donation box will be
available on the day.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019