Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
13:15
South Shields Crematorium
Rochelle Rainbow Notice
RAINBOW JARROW Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on the 31st May 2019, aged 76 years, Rochelle.
Wife of the late Dudley and partner to Eric. A much loved mam of Dawn, Darren and Jill. A dear mother in law, and adored grandma to Lorna, Ashley, James and Sophie, sister of Betsy. Please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 12th June 2019 at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to The Brain Tumor Charity. Donations may be received at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 5, 2019
