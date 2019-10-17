Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Johnson Funerals
108 Imeary Street
South Shields, Tyne and Wear NE34 4EL
0191 455 1111
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
13:15
St Michael's Church
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
14:00
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Taylor

Notice Condolences

Robert Taylor Notice
TAYLOR (South Shields) Peacefully in hospital with his loving family by his side on 9th October, aged 95 years, Robert (Bob).
Beloved husband of the late Betty, much loved dad of
David, Anne and Katharine,
a dear father in law, also a devoted grandpa and great grandpa.
Funeral service will take place in
St Michael's Church on Thursday
24th October at 1.15pm prior to
cremation at South Shields
Crematorium at 2.00pm.
By request, family flowers only,
donations in lieu to St Michael's
and All Angels Church.
Bob will be resting in
Peter Johnson Funerals,
108 Imeary Street.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.