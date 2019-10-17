|
|
|
TAYLOR (South Shields) Peacefully in hospital with his loving family by his side on 9th October, aged 95 years, Robert (Bob).
Beloved husband of the late Betty, much loved dad of
David, Anne and Katharine,
a dear father in law, also a devoted grandpa and great grandpa.
Funeral service will take place in
St Michael's Church on Thursday
24th October at 1.15pm prior to
cremation at South Shields
Crematorium at 2.00pm.
By request, family flowers only,
donations in lieu to St Michael's
and All Angels Church.
Bob will be resting in
Peter Johnson Funerals,
108 Imeary Street.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019