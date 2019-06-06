|
|
|
PORTHOUSE Robert Beloved husband of the late Joan, father of Paul, Gail and Alan, cherished grandad, great grandad and father in law, sadly passed away peacefully on 31st May, aged 70.
Funeral is at South Shields Crematorium on 18th June at 12.30pm followed by a celebration of his life at Hebburn Sports Club at 1.30pm.
Donations for Alzheimer's Society appreciated, a collection box will be available at the service.
Family and friends welcome.
All enquiries to
Gibson & Wood Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 517 2221
Published in Shields Gazette on June 6, 2019
