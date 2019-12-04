|
Pollock (South Shields) Passed peacefully on 21st November 2019, ages 87 years, Robert (Bob).
A loving husband to Mary
(nee Smithers). A dear brother to Mel and the late Kathleen.
I hold you close within my heart
and there you will remain,
To walk with me throughout
my life until we meet again.
God has you in His keeping,
I have you in my heart.
At rest in God's garden.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 11th December
at 10.30am.
Donations in lieu of flowers
can be left at the crematorium
for Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, South Shields Tel: (0191) 455 5521
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019