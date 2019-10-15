Home

OXLEY (South Shields) Peacefully after a short illness with his loving family by his side on
9th October, aged 86 years,
Robert (Bob).
Beloved husband of the late Heather,
much loved dad of Mark and Leigh,
a dear father in law of Bryan,
adored granda of Philippa and Ritchie, also a great granda of Isla-Rose. Family and friends please meet at St Peter's Church, Harton on Monday 21st October at 10.30am
prior to cremation at South
Shields Crematorium at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to Juvenile
Diabetes Research Foundation UK.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019
