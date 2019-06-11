|
Macintyre Robert
(Bobby Mac) We would like to thank
Gill Martin and her team from
Co-op Funeralcare for their professionalism and care of Bobby. Also, Michael Howe for his dignified service and Mariners Park for
co-ordinating a beautiful send off. Thank you to everyone for their kind words, cards, floral tributes and the donations raised that have been made to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Thank you to everyone who attended Bobby's funeral and gave him a great send off, it showed us just how much he was loved.
Linsey, Christine & family.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 11, 2019
