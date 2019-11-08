|
|
|
BURN (Jarrow) Suddenly on 31st October 2019,
aged 90 years, Robert.
Beloved Husband to the late Elizabeth (née Charlton)
Loving Dad to Alan, Ken, Ian, Gillian, Allison and Stewart, also a much loved father-in-law and Granda.
Family and friends please meet for funeral service at St Paul's Church, Jarrow, on Friday 15th November, at 10:30am, followed by cremation at South Shields Crematorium, 11:15am. All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare Jarrow.
Tel: 0191 4897400.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019