Robert Burn

Robert Burn Notice
BURN (Jarrow) Suddenly on 31st October 2019,
aged 90 years, Robert.
Beloved Husband to the late Elizabeth (née Charlton)
Loving Dad to Alan, Ken, Ian, Gillian, Allison and Stewart, also a much loved father-in-law and Granda.
Family and friends please meet for funeral service at St Paul's Church, Jarrow, on Friday 15th November, at 10:30am, followed by cremation at South Shields Crematorium, 11:15am. All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare Jarrow.
Tel: 0191 4897400.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019
