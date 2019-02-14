|
|
|
BOOTH (Jarrow) Peacefully in
Stapleton House Care Home on
10th February 2019, aged 97 years,
Robert (Roy).
Beloved husband of the late Dorothy,
dearly loved dad
of Robert and Sheila,
a dear father in law of Tony
and a dearest friend of
Peter, Norma and Harry.
Family and friends please
meet for service in
South Shields Crematorium on
Thursday 21st February at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Childrens Cancer Trust,
a donation box will be
provided after the service.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare on
0191 489 7400.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
