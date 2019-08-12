|
|
|
MAIN (Hebburn) Peacefully in hospital with his loving family by his side on 30th July
aged 76 years, Richard (Ritchie) beloved Husband of Lily
(née Shippen) loving Dad of
Stephen, Karen and Colin,
a dear Father in law of Clare, Steven and Sarah, loving Granda (Gramps) and Great Granda
to all his Grandchildren and loving brother of Lyn.
A celebration of Richard's life will take place at South Shields Crematorium on Monday
19th August at 11:15 am.
Family flowers only please, donations may be
collected after the service for
The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.
Richard will be resting at
Peter Johnson Funerals,
1 Hartleyburn Avenue. 489 9158
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019