BAILEY Richard (Dick) Passed away peacefully on the
8th August 2019, aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of the late Kit, much loved dad of Christine and Catherine, father-in-law of Dave, loving grandad of Gary, Sarah
and partner Gary. Also great grandad of Matthew and Jack.
Sadly missed by all
family and friends.
Funeral service to be held in
St. Oswald's Church on
Tuesday 20th August 2019 at 11.30am followed by graveside committal at Harton Cemetery.
All welcome to Mariner's Park, South Shields Football Club
after the service.
All enquiries to
Your Choice Funerals
Tel: 0191 454 4960
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019