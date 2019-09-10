|
|
|
WELLS Rhoda Aged 100 years on Monday 2nd September 2019 at Sandhills Court Care Home, Scunthorpe.
Dearly beloved Wife of Joe, much loved Mother of Ian and Colin, Grandmother and
Great Grandmother.
Funeral Service will take place at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe, on Monday
16th September at 2.00pm.
No flowers by request, donations if so desired to Sight Service c/o Lincoln Co-op Funeral Directors, 55-57 Oswald Road, Scunthorpe, DN15 7PE.
Tel 01724 890000
