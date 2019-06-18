Home

The Co-Operative Funeralcare Jarrow
Dunedin House
Jarrow, Tyne and Wear NE32 5RR
0191 489 7400
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
13:45
St John's Church
Hebburn
Reuben Davis

Reuben Davis
Davis Hebburn Suddenly after a long illness,
in hospital on 11th June 2019,
aged 78 years, Reuben.
Loved husband of Norma,
much loved dad of Steven,
Tracy, Mark and partners
Rebecca, Anwar and Lisa,
loving granda of Leilah, Abby,
Mark, Amelia, Freya and Reuben.
Funeral service to take place at
St John's Church, Hebburn on
Tuesday 25th June at 1:45pm
followed by burial in Hebburn
Cemetery at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired can be left
after the service for the
British Heart Foundation.
Reuben will be resting with the
Co-op Funeralcare, Albert Road, Jarrow.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 18, 2019
