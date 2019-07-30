Home

Rebecca Kennedy

Notice Condolences

Rebecca Kennedy Notice
KENNEDY South Shields
Rebecca Elizabeth
(née Robertson) Peacefully passed away on
July 23rd aged 89 years.
Sadly missed by Lesley and family, also Nigel and family, also loving sister of Bruce. Sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Michael's Church, Westoe Road on Friday 9th August at 12.45pm prior to a burial in Harton
Cemetery at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only or donations
to Mission of Seafarers would be welcome.
All enquiries to R. S. Johnson & Sons of Crossgate House, tel 4560054.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 30, 2019
