McKIRDY
Raymond Leslie
(Ray) Peacefully in hospital on
June 13th, aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of
the late Doreen,
much loved dad of Ray and Ian,
also a loving father-in-law,
grandad, great-grandad,
brother, brother-in-law,
uncle and friend.
Family and friends please
meet for service on
Friday 26th July in
South Shields Crematorium
at 11:15am.
All welcome afterwards to the
South Shields & Westoe
Cricket Club for refreshments.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 4545700.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 24, 2019
