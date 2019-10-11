|
|
|
Martin Raymond (Ray) Peacefully after a short illness
on 8th October, aged 92 years. Beloved husband of Cathy.
Loving dad of Raymond, Colin, Alan and the late Paul. Dear father-in-law of Anne-Marie, Julie and Lesley.
Also a much loved granda,
great granda and uncle.
Family and friends please
meet for funeral service at
St Cuthbert's Church, Hebburn
on Monday 21st October at 9.45am followed by cremation
at South Shields.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu
of flowers to the RVI.
A donation box will be supplied
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, Hebburn, Tel: 4836521
'Deeply Mourned x'
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019