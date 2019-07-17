Home

Raymond Hewitson Notice
HEWITSON Jarrow Suddenly but peacefully in Sunderland Royal Hospital surrounded by his loving family on Saturday 13th July 2019,
aged 85 years.
Raymond (Ray), devoted husband of Wyn (nee Cain), beloved father of Ian and Claire, adored granda of Rosie, Robyn, Gabriel, Lucy and Daisy. Dearly loved and respected father in law of Vanessa and Paul, dear brother of Heather, June and the late Margaret.
Family and friends please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 24th July 2019 at 12.30 pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Diabetes UK may be received at the Crematorium.
Our Raymi, missed beyond words.....
Published in Shields Gazette on July 17, 2019
