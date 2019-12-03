|
TRAYNOR (Jarrow) Died peacefully at home,
aged 61 years, Ray.
Much loved father, grandfather,
husband, brother and uncle.
Survived by children Ben, Alex,
Faye, Jack and Sophie and
grandson Alexander.
Very much missed. Stick in, Dad!
Funeral service on Tuesday
10th December 2019 at
St Mary's RC Church, Jarrow
at 11.45am followed by committal
at South Shields Crematorium
at 12.30pm. Family flowers only.
Donations to Marie Curie
and Cancer Connections.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
Jarrow, 0191 489 7400.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019