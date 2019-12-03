Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-Operative Funeralcare Jarrow
Dunedin House
Jarrow, Tyne and Wear NE32 5RR
0191 489 7400
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Traynor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Traynor

Notice Condolences

Ray Traynor Notice
TRAYNOR (Jarrow) Died peacefully at home,
aged 61 years, Ray.
Much loved father, grandfather,
husband, brother and uncle.
Survived by children Ben, Alex,
Faye, Jack and Sophie and
grandson Alexander.
Very much missed. Stick in, Dad!
Funeral service on Tuesday
10th December 2019 at
St Mary's RC Church, Jarrow
at 11.45am followed by committal
at South Shields Crematorium
at 12.30pm. Family flowers only.
Donations to Marie Curie
and Cancer Connections.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
Jarrow, 0191 489 7400.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -