Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Roker, Sunderland)
2-4 Gladstone Street
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR6 0HY
0191 564 0027
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:45
All Saints Church
Cleadon
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
12:30
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramona Mackay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramona Mackay

Notice Condolences

Ramona Mackay Notice
Mackay Cleadon Peacefully on 19th June, aged 90 years, Ramona (née Tindale).
Devoted wife of George, much loved mam of Ian, Peter and Andrew, dear mother in law, treasured nana and great grandmother.
Would friends please meet for service on Tuesday 2nd July at All Saints Church, Cleadon at 11.45am followed by cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 12.30pm.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd Independent Family Funeral Directors, Roker Tel. 5640027
Published in Shields Gazette on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.