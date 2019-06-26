|
|
|
Mackay Cleadon Peacefully on 19th June, aged 90 years, Ramona (née Tindale).
Devoted wife of George, much loved mam of Ian, Peter and Andrew, dear mother in law, treasured nana and great grandmother.
Would friends please meet for service on Tuesday 2nd July at All Saints Church, Cleadon at 11.45am followed by cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 12.30pm.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd Independent Family Funeral Directors, Roker Tel. 5640027
Published in Shields Gazette on June 26, 2019
Read More