Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30
South Shields Crematorium
Philip Hawyes

(formerly Jarrow) Philip peacefully passed away at Haven Court on 18th July 2019, aged 70 years. Philip will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends. Please meet for funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Saturday 27th July 2019 at 10.30 am. Family flowers only please. Donations to Haven Court, South Shields, which may be received at the Crematorium. All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on July 23, 2019
