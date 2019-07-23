|
HAWYES South Shields
(formerly Jarrow) Philip peacefully passed away at Haven Court on 18th July 2019, aged 70 years. Philip will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends. Please meet for funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Saturday 27th July 2019 at 10.30 am. Family flowers only please. Donations to Haven Court, South Shields, which may be received at the Crematorium. All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on July 23, 2019