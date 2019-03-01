Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:30
St Nicholas Church
Hedworth
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
13:15
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Phil Reay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phil Reay

Notice Condolences

Phil Reay Notice
REAY Bolden, formally
of Whiteleas Peacefully on February 17th aged 80 years, Phil. Dearly loved Husband of
Elizabeth (née Cummings),
much loved Dad of Philip, Colin
and Neil. Dearest Father-in-law
of Lynn, Julie and Michelle, loved and cherished Granda of Sarah, Christopher, Danielle, James,
Ben and Matthew. Also a much loved Great-Granda of Lewis, Olivia, Molly and Rory.

Friends please meet for funeral service at St Nicholas Church, Hedworth on Friday 8th March at 12:30 pm followed by cremation at
South Shields Crematorium at 1:15pm. Family flowers only
please. Donations in lieu to
St Nicholas Church.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.