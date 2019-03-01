|
REAY Bolden, formally
of Whiteleas Peacefully on February 17th aged 80 years, Phil. Dearly loved Husband of
Elizabeth (née Cummings),
much loved Dad of Philip, Colin
and Neil. Dearest Father-in-law
of Lynn, Julie and Michelle, loved and cherished Granda of Sarah, Christopher, Danielle, James,
Ben and Matthew. Also a much loved Great-Granda of Lewis, Olivia, Molly and Rory.
Friends please meet for funeral service at St Nicholas Church, Hedworth on Friday 8th March at 12:30 pm followed by cremation at
South Shields Crematorium at 1:15pm. Family flowers only
please. Donations in lieu to
St Nicholas Church.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
