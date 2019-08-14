|
|
|
SHORT Peter Died suddenly at home
on July 25th aged 74.
Beloved husband of Eileen,
dearly loved father and
father-in-law of Sarah,
Tim and Helen,
devoted grandfather of Lucy, Harriet and Imogen.
Former Borough Treasurer of South Tyneside.
Funeral service at 12 noon
Tuesday 20th August
at St James Church Gatley, Stockport, SK8 4NF.
No flowers please but donations to 'The Children's Society'
in Peter's memory would be most welcome and may be sent to
Daniel Mellor Funeral Director (0161 491 2500),
The White House, 118 Gatley Road, Gatley, SK8 4AD to whom
all enquiries may be directed.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019