SHARP Peter (Cleadon) Chartered Accountant.
Peacefully in hospital with
his loving family by his side on
17th March, aged 75 years, Peter.
Beloved Husband of Ann,
adored Dad of Jackie and David,
a dear Father-in-Law of Tony,
greatly loved Grandad of James, Heidi, Rebecca and Pippa
whom he idolised.
Peter will be sadly missed
by all his loving family and friends.
A celebration of Peter's life will
take place at All Saints Church, Cleadon on Thursday 28th March
at 2:00pm prior to committal at
South Shields Crematorium at
2:45pm. Family flowers only,
please; donations if so desired
to Cancer Connections.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
