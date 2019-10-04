|
|
|
Gallagher Jarrow Sadly passed away on
26th September 2019, aged 78 years. Peter, a much loved Husband of Lorraine. Precious Dad of Dawn
and Jason and Father-in-law of Tracey. Also a precious Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Will family and friends kindly meet for service at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday
9th October at 11.15 am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired,
to The British Heart Foundation.
A collection box will be provided
at the crematorium.
Family and friends kindly invited afterwards to The New Mill,
John Reid Road.
All enquiries to Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel 5191645
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019