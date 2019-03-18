|
|
|
Brown South Shields Peacefully in Sheffield Hospital with his loving family
by his side on 1st March,
aged 72 years. Peter,
devoted husband of Elaine,
loving dad of Stephen and Paul. Peter will be missed by his loving family and friends.
Please meet for Requiem Mass
at St Oswald's RC Church, South Shields on Thursday 21st March at 11:30 am followed by cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 12:30pm. Donations, if desired,
to Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.
RIP
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More