Home

POWERED BY

Services
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:30
St Oswald's RC Church
South Shields
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:30
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Brown

Notice Condolences

Peter Brown Notice
Brown South Shields Peacefully in Sheffield Hospital with his loving family
by his side on 1st March,
aged 72 years. Peter,
devoted husband of Elaine,
loving dad of Stephen and Paul. Peter will be missed by his loving family and friends.
Please meet for Requiem Mass
at St Oswald's RC Church, South Shields on Thursday 21st March at 11:30 am followed by cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 12:30pm. Donations, if desired,
to Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.
RIP
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.