ALLTOFT South Shields Peacefully in hospital after a short illness surrounded by his loving family on 27th October aged 70 years, Peter.
Beloved husband of Dorothy, loving dad of Stephen and Marie, dear father-in-law of Nicola and Andrew, devoted grandad of Owen and Nathan, also a much loved brother and brother-in-law.
Family and friends please meet for funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 6th November at 2.00pm.
Peter will be resting at the
Co-op Funeralcare, Westoe Road, South Shields, Tel: 0191 4555521.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to Low Barnes Nature Reserve or the R.N.L.I.
A donation box will be supplied at the crematorium.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019