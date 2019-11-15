Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-Operative Funeralcare Jarrow
Dunedin House
Jarrow, Tyne and Wear NE32 5RR
0191 489 7400
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:15
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy James

Notice Condolences

Peggy James Notice
James Hebburn Peacefully surrounded
by her loving family in hospital
on 8th November, 2019
aged 90 years, Peggy.
Loved wife of the late Bill,
much loved and precious mam to Elizabeth, Catherine and Christine, loved mother in law of Fred and David, adored nana to all her grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Friday 22nd November, 2019
at 11.15 a.m. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
can be left after the service for Macmillan.
Peggy will resting with
The Co-op Funeralcare,
Albert Road, Jarrow.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -