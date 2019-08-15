|
STEVENSON Pauline Beloved daughter of the late
Tom and the late Edna Stevenson. Formerly of Mowbray Road.
Died peacefully in Cambridge on
2nd August aged 62. Cherished sister of Barbara and Valerie,
sister in law of Brian and Paul, a dear aunt to Julian. Funeral service to be held in South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 22nd August at 1.15.
A donation box will be made available at the service for Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to R.S Johnson & Sons of Crossgate House. Tel 4560054
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019