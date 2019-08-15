Home

R S Johnson & Sons Funeral Directors
Western Approach
Tyne & Wear, Co. Durham NE33 5QU
0191 456 0054
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
13:15
South Shields Crematorium
Pauline Stevenson Notice
STEVENSON Pauline Beloved daughter of the late
Tom and the late Edna Stevenson. Formerly of Mowbray Road.
Died peacefully in Cambridge on
2nd August aged 62. Cherished sister of Barbara and Valerie,
sister in law of Brian and Paul, a dear aunt to Julian. Funeral service to be held in South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 22nd August at 1.15.
A donation box will be made available at the service for Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to R.S Johnson & Sons of Crossgate House. Tel 4560054
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
