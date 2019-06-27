Home

REA Paul Salvatore Died peacefully at home with his loving family at his side on
21st June, aged 87 years.

Beloved husband of the late Joan, father of Paul, Kevin and Tina, father in law of Sheila and the loving partner of Jan and a
loving grandfather and
great grandfather.
Requiem Mass at St. Matthew's Church, York Avenue, Jarrow on Tuesday 2nd July at 11.30am followed by interment at
Jarrow Cemetery.
Family flowers only, any donations to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Paul will be resting at
Peter Johnson Funeral Director, Hartleyburn Avenue,
Hebburn, NE31 2NJ.
Tel: 0191 303 6963
Published in Shields Gazette on June 27, 2019
