Galpin Jarrow Paul passed away in hospital
after a short illness on the
26th March 2019, aged 64 years.
A loving son of the late Sid. A loyal brother of Jackie, Derek, Joan and the late Floss, Cathy and Sid. Brother in law of the late Peter and a cherished uncle of Peter and Elaine. Paul will be missed but never forgotten by all his loving
friends and family.
Please meet for service at
South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd April 2019 at 5pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Ward 19
of S.T.D.H.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
