APPLEBY (South Shields) Suddenly on October 8th,
aged 42 years Paul.
Much loved and adored son
of Sandra and the late Chas.
A loved brother and brother-in-law of Michael, David, Linda and Anne, also loved uncle of Daniel,
Liam and Matthew.
Family and friends please
gather to celebrate Paul's life
at Harton Cemetery Chapel on Friday October 18th at 9.15am,
prior to being privately laid to
rest with his dad.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired in support
of 'If You Care, Share Foundation'.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019