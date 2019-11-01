|
TRODDEN Patricia (Gateshead) Peacefully on 25th October 2019,
aged 86 years, Pat.
Beloved wife of the late Jimmy, mother of the late Judith, stepmother of Susan,
a much loved grandma of
Jamie, Sarah, Emily and Kate.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at
St Augustine's Roman Catholic Church, Gateshead on
Thursday 7th November at 10am followed by committal at
Saltwell Crematorium at 11.15am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Charitable Fund.
All enquiries to
Watsons Funeral Directors Ltd.
Tel : 0191 477 1484.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019