DEVONPORT (Hebburn) Peacefully surrounded by her
loving family on November 28th,
aged 79 years, Patricia (Tricia).
A loving mother of Paul & Mary.
A cherished Nana of John and Abbie. A loving great nana of
Clara-Mae and also a dear sister of Ann and the late Gerard.
Will be sadly missed.
Service to be held at
St Aloysius R/C Church on
Thursday 12th December at 10:30am. Followed by the committal service at South Shields Crematorium at 11:15am.
Afterward all welcome to the Iona.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be left following the service to the
Bobby Robson Foundation.
Tricia will be resting at the
Coop Funeralcare, Ellison Street,
Hebburn, Tel 483 6521.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019