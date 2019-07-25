Home

Notice Condolences

Patricia Collins Notice
Collins Patricia
(nee Kelly) Peacefully on 13th July,
aged 88 years. Pat,
beloved wife of the late Bill
and dearly loved sister of
Leo and the late Sheila.
Please meet for funeral mass on Thursday 1st August in St. Vincent RC Church, Mill Lane, Whitburn at 12.15pm prior to private committal
at South Shields Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the
Children's Heart Unit Fund (CHUF).
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors tel. 0191 4545700
Published in Shields Gazette on July 25, 2019
