Glen Miller Boldon Funeral Services (Boldon Colliery)
37 North Road
Boldon Colliery, Co. Durham NE35 9AX
01915 191645
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:45
Boldon Independent Methodist Church
Interment
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:30
Harton Cemetery
Patricia Armour

Patricia Armour Notice
Armour Boldon Colliery Sadly passed away on
3rd March 2019, aged 72 years.
Patricia (Pat, Nee McKeith)
A wonderful Wife of Stan.
Devoted Mam of Mark, Keith,
Colin, Paul, Karen and the late Julie.
Also a loving Mother In Law,
Nana and Great Nana.
Will family and friends kindly
meet for service on
Friday 15th March at Boldon
Independent Methodist Church
at 10.45am followed by interment
at Harton Cemetery at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Dementia North East. A collection box will be provided at the church. Family and friends are kindly invited afterwards to The Colliery Tavern for refreshments.
All enquiries to Glen Miller
Funeral Directors Tel. 5191645
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
