PATTINSON (Hebburn) Passed away peacefully on
28th June 2019, aged 74 years, Patricia (Pat).
Loved Mam of Mark, Jeanette, Karen and Kevin. Adored sister, auntie, nanna and great-nanna.
Service to take place on
Thursday 11th July in
Christ Church, Grange Road,
Jarrow at 11:45 am, followed by cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 12:30 pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to
Hawthorn Court Care Home, Hebburn.
Special thanks to all staff at
Hawthorn Court for the love and support shown to Pat and her family.
All welcome back afterwards to the Hebburn Buffs for a celebration of Pat's life. Pat will be resting with
Co-op Funeralcare, Hebburn.
All enquiries (0191) 483 6521
Published in Shields Gazette on July 4, 2019