Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
13:15
South Shields Crematorium
Pat Millar Notice
MILLAR (Nee Nielsen)
South Shields & Whitburn Peacefully passed away on
3rd July 2019, aged 71 years, Pat.
A dearly loved wife of Allan,
a devoted mam of Dawn and Debbie and a cherished sister of John, Peter and the late Brenda.
She will be dearly missed by her loving grandchildren.
Please meet for service at
South Shields Crematorium on Monday 15th July 2019 at 1.15 pm. Family flowers only and donations in lieu to Daft as a Brush.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on July 8, 2019
