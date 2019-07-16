|
|
|
Berry Whitburn Peacefully at home on 6th July 2019, aged 81 years, Pat (nee Moody).
Devoted wife of Ossy,
much loved mam of Ian, Deborah and Neil, loved mother in law of Evelyn and Graham, loving grandma of Emily, Faith, Maizie, Tilly and
much loved aunty of Dorothy.
Service to take place at
Whitburn Parish Church on
Tuesday 23rd July at 2pm followed by cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired can be left after the service for Macmillan and South Tyneside District Hospital.
All welcome back to the
Whitburn Social Club afterwards.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 16, 2019