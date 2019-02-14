|
|
|
BOYD Pamela Mary
(née McLean) Passed away peacefully
on the 27th January 2019,
aged 87 years.
She will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Basingstoke Crematorium on Thursday 21st February
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only or donations if desired to St Michael's Hospice, Basingstoke c/o
Jonathan Williams Independent Funeral Directors
35-41 Essex Road, Basingstoke
Hants, RG21 7TB
Tel: 01256 817603
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
