Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:30
South Shields Crematorium
FEE (South Shields) Peacefully at home after a
short illness on 8th October 2019.
Aged 73 years, Olive (née Hall).
Beloved wife of the late Albie and loving partner of the late Brian, adored mam of Gary and Victoria and a loving mother-in-law,
nana and great nana.
Family and friends please
meet for service in
South Shields Crematorium on
Monday 21st October at 12.30pm.
No flowers by request.
Donations, if desired, to
Macmillan Cancer Care.
A donation box will be
provided after the service.
All enquiries tel Co-op Funeralcare on 0191 4555521.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 14, 2019
