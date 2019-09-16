|
|
|
BROWN (South Shields)
Olive
(née Sample) Passed away on 9th September 2019, aged 94 years.
Devoted wife of the late Tom,
much loved mother of Geoff and Pat, mother-in-law of Stella and Brian, gran of Alan and Jon.
Many thanks to all staff at
Cheviot Court and Chichester
Court for their care.
Family and friends please meet at South Shields Crematorium on
23rd September at 12.30pm followed by refreshments
at Little Haven.
If you would like to make a private donation to your chosen charity
in Olive's memory, please do so.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019