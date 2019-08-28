|
|
|
McVAY
Norman
(Hebburn) Sadly passed away after a short illness in hospital on 23rd August 2019,
aged 88 years.
He leaves behind a beloved wife Maureen and loving family Ian, Judith, Colin, Raymond and daughters-in-law Dawn and
Pam, also son-in-law Nigel.
He was a dear granda to Louise, Christopher, Catherine, Stephen, Richard and Hannah as well
as great grandad to Louie,
Noah and Isaac.
Family and friends please meet
at South Shields Crematorium
on 4th September at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired can be made to The Heart Foundation, a box will be available
at the crematorium.
He will be sadly missed by extended family and friends.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019