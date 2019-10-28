Home

Norman Dixon

Norman Dixon Notice
Dixon Jarrow Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on the 21st October 2019,
aged 73 years, Norman.
Dearly loved brother of Leslie
and the late Jean (Darling).
Uncle of Susan, Shirley and Lynn.
Norman will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Please meet for funeral service at
St Peter's Church, York Avenue, Jarrow on Thursday 7th November 2019 at 9:45am, followed by interment at Jarrow Cemetery at 10:30am. All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019
